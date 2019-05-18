Former Czech coal-mining company manager detained in Geneva

Swiss police are reported to have detained Petr Kraus, a former manager in the MUS coal mining company, whom a Swiss court sentenced to 16 months in jail in 2013 for siphoning off money from MUS which he and four other managers deposited in Swiss banks.

Kraus, who was arrested at Geneva airport, is reported to have been taken to the Fribourg jailhouse to serve his sentence. He is currently also being tried in the Czech Republic in connection with the same case.