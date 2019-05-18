Former Czech coal-mining company manager detained in Geneva

Swiss police are reported to have detained Petr Kraus, a former manager in the MUS coal mining company, whom a Swiss court sentenced to 16 months in jail in 2013 for siphoning off money from MUS which he and four other managers deposited in Swiss banks.
Kraus, who was arrested at Geneva airport, is reported to have been taken to the Fribourg jailhouse to serve his sentence. He is currently also being tried in the Czech Republic in connection with the same case.
Ex-ice hockey international Svoboda dies at 41
Prague Uprising: How the last German-held capital fought for freedom
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
From underground bunkers to “Fire Mountain”: how Prague’s poorest have lived over the centuries
Czech hiking trails mark 130 years