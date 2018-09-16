Former choirmaster Kulíský found dead

The former choirmaster of Bambini di Praga Bohumil Kulínský has died at the age of 59, the tabloid daily Blesk reported.

According to Blesk, the choirmaster, whose career ended in scandal after he was convicted of sexually abusing young girls in 2009, was found dead in his Prague flat.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The famous choir Bambini di Praga which travelled the world over, was founded by Kulínský’s parents who were both talented musicians.