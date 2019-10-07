Former Central Bohemian governor David Rath back in jail

The former governor of Central Bohemia David Rath reported to the Teplice jailhouse on Monday to start serving the remainder of his prison sentence for corruption.

The regional court in Prague sentenced the former health minister and governor of Central Bohemia to 7 years in jail for corruption in June of 2018.

Rath was arrested with seven million crowns on his person six years ago and accused of taking bribes to rig public contracts.He has appealed the verdict several times to no avail.