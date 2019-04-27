Forman’s Loves of a Blonde to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival

Miloš Forman’s digitally restored Loves of a Blonde is to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

After Ikarie XB 1 and Diamonds of the Night it is the third old Czechoslovak movie to get a screening at Cannes.

Forman’s Loves of a Blonde premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 1965. It was later nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe award.

The digitally restored film will be screened in the Czech Republic in June.