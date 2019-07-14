Forejtek and Lehečka are boys’ doubles champions at Wimbledon

No.1 seeds from the Czech Republic Jonáš Forejtek and Jiří Lehečka are boys’ doubles champions at Wimbledon after beating Liam Draxl and Govind Nanda 7:5, 6:4.

It is the third time that an all-Czech juniors team has won a grand slam; on previous occasions it was Petr Korda and Cyril Suk at Roland Garros in 1985, and then again in January of this year when Jonáš Forejtek and Dalibor Svrčina won at the Australian Open.