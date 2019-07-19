Foreigners who vandalized Charles Bridge receive hefty fine and eviction order

Daniela Lazarová
19-07-2019
Two foreigners who were caught red-handed vandalizing Charles Bridge with graffiti have been fined 100,000 crowns each and received a five-year ban on entering the country. They will also have to cover the cost of clean-up work and have been ordered to leave the country by Friday night.

The two men, German nationals aged 23 and 30, were caught by police spraying a 5-by-2 meter logo on a stone bridge support. A local resident saw them in action and called the police. Germany's ambassador to the Czech Republic apologized for the act of vandalism via Twitter.

