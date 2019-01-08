Foreign universities fined for lacking permits

The Ministry of Education has fined six foreign universities or branches of them on Czech territory, Czech Radio’s iRozhlas news site reported on Tuesday. The universities lack the required licenses to teach in this country. The ministry is not permitted to reveal their names.

Officials have also filed criminal complaints against two third-level institutions for failing to return admission fees paid by people who never started courses. Administrative proceedings are also being conducted with five schools.

Sixteen foreign universities have fulfilled all legal requirements to offer services in the Czech Republic and passed Ministry of Education checks.