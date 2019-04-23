Foreign Ministry warns Czechs in Sri Lanka to exercise extreme caution

The Czech Foreign Ministry has issued a warning to Czech nationals currently in Sri Lanka to exercise extreme caution, respect any restrictions imposed by the local authorities and keep themselves informed about developments.

Although the ministry has stopped short of issuing a recommendation for Czechs not to travel to Sri Lanka, many tourists are reported to have asked their travel agency for an alternate destination.

There are currently an estimated 400 Czechs on the island. No Czechs were reported to have been killed or injured in the deadly attacks on Easter Sunday that killed over 300 people and injured another 500.