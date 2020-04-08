Foreign Ministry repatriates Czechs from Indonesia

An evacuation plane organised by the Ministry of Foreign affairs brought 98 Czech travelers back home from the Indonesian island of Bali on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček tweeted that the plane also carried 61 further citizens from EU member states.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Czech state has brought back around 5,500 Czech citizens from different parts of the world through specially designated aircraft and buses. A flight to repatriate Czechs from Australia and New Zealand is planned for early next week.
