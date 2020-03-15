Foreign Ministry organises special busses for Czechs stuck aborad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun sending buses to pick up Czechs stuck abroad due to the ongoing emergency measures. Special buses will therefore be transporting Czechs back home from Munich at 1pm as well as Vienna and Frankfurt am Main at 10pm on Sunday, according to the ministry's website.
Czechs abroad who cannot return home due to flight and general travel restrictions are encouraged to contact their embassy to get more details on possible transports.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic