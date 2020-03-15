Broadcast Archive

Foreign Ministry organises special busses for Czechs stuck aborad

Tom McEnchroe
15-03-2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun sending buses to pick up Czechs stuck abroad due to the ongoing emergency measures. Special buses will therefore be transporting Czechs back home from Munich at 1pm as well as Vienna and Frankfurt am Main at 10pm on Sunday, according to the ministry's website.

Czechs abroad who cannot return home due to flight and general travel restrictions are encouraged to contact their embassy to get more details on possible transports.

 
 
 
 
 
 
