Foreign Ministry organises convoy repatriating Czechs from Austira, further transports to take place

Around 100 Czech tourists returned back home o from the quarantined Tyrol region in Austria on Friday morning. Their return trip was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which sent a special convoy composed of a bus and several cars, the Czech News Agency reports.

The Czechs, most of whom seem to have been on skiing holidays, were stranded in and around Ischgl und Sankt Anton, areas which have been quarantined and deemed high risk during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. More Czechs are expected to return from the region later in the day. Further repatriation flights from Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia will take place within the next two weeks.

More than 5,000 Czechs have been repatriated through Foreign Ministry organised transports since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček there are still some 2,500 Czech citizens abroad who are asking to be repatriated.