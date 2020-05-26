Foreign ministry drops plans to buy building in Brussels

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dropped the idea of purchasing a building for the country’s permanent representation in Brussels, the news site Deník N. reported. It had planned to buy such a building in connection with the Czech Republic’s presidency of the EU in the second half of 2022.

The minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, said that the coronavirus crisis meant that savings would have to be made while a ministry spokesperson said the pandemic had delayed the necessary negotiations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now seeking to rent a building in the Belgian capital.