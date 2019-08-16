Foreign Ministry condemns cyber-attacks by foreign powers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the cyber-attacks against state and non-state institutions by foreign state powers.

Cyber security is key to the functioning of a sovereign state and its institutions, the ministry said on its website, stressing that no effort should be spared in fighting the growing hybrid threat.

It said it was cooperating with allied states within the EU and NATO to further common security.

According to the National Office for Cyber and Information Security (NÚKIB), a foreign state power was behind the June cyber-attack on the Czech Foreign Ministry.

It was not the first incident of its kind. Last December, the Czech counter-intelligence service, BIS, said in its annual report that Russia’s intelligence services were behind cyber-attacks targeting the Foreign Ministry in 2017.