Foreign Ministry advises Czechs visiting US to return home

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Czech nationals currently visiting the United States to consider returning home as soon as possible in view of the US administration’s decision to ban EU nationals from entering the country for a period of 30 days.
The decision was announced on Thursday morning CET in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry advised Czech nationals to check their flight bookings since some flights to Europe could be restricted or cancelled.
