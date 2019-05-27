Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček to open Prague European Summit

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček will present the opening address at a three-day international conference titled Prague European Summit that begins on Monday.

This year’s conference is subtitled Europe at a Crossroads and the panel debates will afford an opportunity to analyze the outcome of the European elections and consider where the EU is heading.

Other areas of debate will focus on European competitiveness, artificial intelligence, rule of law, the Eurozone and Brexit.

The Prague European Summit, which has been an annual event since 2015, will also hear an address by the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš.