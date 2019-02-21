Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček launches official visit to the U.S.

Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tomáš Petříček, launches his official visit to the United States on Thursday, when he is due to meet with the National Security advisor to Donald Trump John Bolton and USAID chief Mark Green.

On Friday, Mr Petříček is scheduled to meet with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. The Czech prime minister’s meeting with President Trump at the White House in March will be high on their agenda.

According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, the visit aims to support strengthening bilateral relations and to follow up on last year’s visit of then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Defence Secretary James Mattis and Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Prague.