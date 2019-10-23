Foreign Minister Petříček: Tureky’s membership in EU “inconceivable“

Turkey’s membership in the EU is inconceivable following its military offensive in Syria, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petříček said in an interview for the news site Novinky.cz.

Minister Petříček said Turkey fell short of fulfilling the basic requirements for membership such as rule of law, democracy and protection of human rights.

He said the EU should make the situation clear to Ankara and focus on expanding to the Western Balkans instead.

In an interview for Czech Radio on Tuesday Petříček made it clear he would support tougher European Union action against Turkey over its incursions into northern Syria.