Foreign Minister Petříček to visit Vatican in November

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček is set to visit the Vatican during a Czech national pilgrimage to Roma on November 10 and 11. Mr. Petříček, accompanied by a delegation of Senators, is due to meet with diplomatic representatives of the Catholic church.
He is due to hold talks with will hold talks with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the Secretary or Relations with States, Paul Richard Gallagher.
The National Pilgrimage to Rome will mark the 30th anniversary of the canonization of Saint Agnes, the 13th century daughter of the King ad Queen of Bohemia.
