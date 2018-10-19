Foreign minister Petříček to meet with his German counterpart

Ruth Fraňková
19-10-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The newly appointed foreign minister is set to meet with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin on Friday. Among the topics on the agenda of their talks will be mutual relations and cooperation among EU member state as well as Brexit.

The new foreign minister is also scheduled to present his policy vision at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) and debate with the institute’s experts.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 