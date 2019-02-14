Foreign Minister Petříček to attend Munich security conference

Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček is set to attend the international security conference Munich, scheduled to take place this weekend. The head of Czech diplomacy will speak at a panel discussion focused on Europe’s ability to defend itself in a new era of multi-polar world.

Among the main topics of this year's Munich security conference, which takes place from Friday to Sunday, is the nuclear arms race, the future of the Transatlantic Alliance and the global rise of right-wing populism. Some forty heads of state and governments and eighty ministers are expected in Bavaria for the event’s 55th edition.