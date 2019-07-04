Foreign minister Petříček says he is ready to resign

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček iodf the Social Democratic party said he was ready to resign, following the meeting of top officials at the Lány Chateau on Thursday concerning the replacement of Culture Minister Antonín Staněk.

Mr. Petříček told the Czech News Agency he was disappointed by the outcome of the meeting between President Miloš Zeman, Prime Minister Antonín Babiš and Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček, adding that he didn’t see many possibilities for the Social Democrats to remain in the government.

His party colleague, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Jana Maláčová, wrote on her Facebook account that if the Constitution and the coalition agreement were violated, Social Democrat ministers were ready to resign.