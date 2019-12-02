Foreign Minister Petříček expects government to be briefed on audit result

The Regional Development Ministry should inform the Czech government about the results of the European Commission audit on the prime minister’s possible conflict of interest, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček told journalists on Monday. He said the ministry should also brief the cabinet on how it was going to proceed in the case.
Although the audit is confidential, Minister Petříček said he believes the public has the right to be informed about its possible consequences for the Czech Republic.
