Foreign Minister: Konev statue removal won’t hurt Czech-Russian relations

The Czech Republic will not breach the agreement on friendly relations with Moscow by moving the controversial statue of Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev from its current site in Prague 6, as long as it finds a suitable new location for it, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said on Wednesday.

Mr Petříček also said he didn’t know about any retaliatory measures Russia had warned to take over the decision of Prague 6 authorities to move the statue and replace it with a new monument to the liberators of Prague in 1945.