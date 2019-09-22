Foreign Minister: Czechia should decide about its own energy mix

The Czech Republic should have the right to determine its own energy mix, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček told the Czech News Agency on Sunday ahead of his departure for the United National General Assembly, which also includes the Sustainable Development Impact Summit.
Mr. Petříček also said nuclear energy represented part of the country’s energy mix and it was an important replacement of the fossil fuels, which are being gradually phased out.
