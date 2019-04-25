Foreign minister: Conference on 5G networks security not aimed against specific company

An international expert conference on the security of 5G networks due to be held in Prague next week is not aimed against any given country or company, Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said on Thursday.

He said the aim of the meeting was to reach consensual, non-binding recommendations on how to proceed safely with the introduction of 5G networks. The recommendations should also contribute to discussions within the EU and NATO on a common approach to cyber threats.

The conference will take place at the Czech Foreign Ministry headquarters on May 2 -3 and will be attended by EU, NATO and OECD representatives.