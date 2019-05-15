Foreign minister condemns MP's meeting with Donetsk People's Republic leader

Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček has reacted to the visit of Communist Party MP Zdeněk Ondráček to the Donbas region of Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists, saying he was “embarrassing the Czech Republic”. Mr. Ondráček is depicted on a video published by DNR Online which resembles an official state visit. He is welcomed with various other Russia-friendly state delegates by the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, which the Czech Republic does not recognise.

Mr. Petříček highlighted that this was not an official visit. Mr. Ondráček said his trip to the area was private.