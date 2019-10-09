Foreign minister condemns China’s reaction to City Hall’s revocation of Prague-Beijing agreement

The Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has criticized the Chinese Embassy’s reaction to Prague City Hall’s revocation of the Prague-Beijing sister city agreement. The foreign minister told journalists on Wednesday morning that threats have no place in diplomacy.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, the Chinese Ambassador to Prague Zhang Jianmin called on City Hall to change its approach to the revocation of the Prague-Beijing agreement, or countermeasures will be enacted.

Mr. Petříček also said that nothing has changed in the attitudes of the Czech government towards China and that he repeatedly told the Chinese ambassador that the government cannot influence the decisions made by Prague City Hall.