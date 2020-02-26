Foreign minister calls for united stance on China’s letter warning of Senate trip to Taiwan

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček says all constitutional officials should agree on the country’s official stance towards a January letter from the Chinese Embassy which warned Prague China could harm Czech business interests if a planned Senate trip to Taiwan went ahead.

After meeting with Senate Chair Miloš Vystrčil on Wednesday, Mr Petříček said that he will prepare a draft statement which will then be discussed with other constitutional officials in March. Thus far, some officials have condemned the letter, while others have chosen not to comment.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified with the mainland one day and therefore protested vehemently in the letter to what it saw as an “extremely inappropriate” trip that “carries the signs of an official visit”.