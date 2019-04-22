Foreign gallery heads stand up for Jiří Fajt

The heads of twelve foreign museums and galleries have written an open letter to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš expressing shock and dismay at the sacking of the head of the Prague National Gallery Jiří Fajt.

The heads of national galleries and cultural institutions in Europe and the US say that Fajt was instrumental in boosting cooperation among art institutions and raised the prestige of the National Galley in Prague.

They say his work has served as an inspiration for galleries elsewhere in the world. Fajt was sacked by the Czech culture minister last week following an in-depth audit at the gallery.