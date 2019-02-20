Foreign film, TV crews spent CZK 5 bn in Czechia last year

Foreign film crews spent more than 1,000 days shooting at Czech locations and studios last year, spending 5 billion crowns, the Czech Film Commission says in its annual report. Series accounted for about two-thirds of overall foreign productions.

The Czech Republic in 2016 tweaked its incentives scheme to attract more foreign producers. It now offers a 20 percent rebate on qualifying Czech spend and up to a 10 percent rebate on qualifying international spend.

The Commission said that 2018 was one of the strongest years in terms of the number of foreign projects filmed here and amount spent. In total, 40 foreign TV series and films were shot.