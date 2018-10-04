Foreign film production spent five billion crowns in 2017

Foreign film productions spent five billion crowns in the Czech Republic last year, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday, citing data from the Czech Cinematography Fund.

According to fund’s spokesman Jiří Vaněk, the figure could increase by up to two billion crowns a year, if the government increased incentives for foreign co-productions from the current 20 to 25 percent.

Among the international film productions currently underway in the Czech Republic is the second series of History Channel’s Knightfall. Another major project, an ABC crime series Whiskey Cavalier, is currently under preparation.