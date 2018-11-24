Forecasters warn of up to 20 cm of snow in some areas next week

Up to 20 centimetres of fresh snow could fall in South Bohemia, Vysočina and north-eastern parts of the Czech Republic on Monday, the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute has warned. Most of the snow will be in highland areas but it will also be seen in some low-lying parts.

According to a regular four-week forecast issued on Saturday, temperatures in the coming week should hover just above 0 degrees Celsius during the day. While those values will be below average, the following weeks are expected to see average daytime highs for the time of year. Precipitation will also be around average for most of the coming month, forecasters predict.