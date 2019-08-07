Forbes: Plíšková world’s eight highest-paid athlete

Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková is the eight highest-paid female athlete, according to the U.S. magazine Forbes, with total earnings amounting to 6.3 million US dollars.

The Czech-born former World No. 1 has won four events over the past 12 months, winning 4.6 million US dollars in prize money and another 1.7 million in endorsements.

The list is dominated by Serena Williams with 29.2 million US dollars and Naomi Osaka with total earnings of 24.3 million US dollars.