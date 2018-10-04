Forbes: Kellner remains the richest Czech

Petr Kellner, the owner of the investment group PPF, remains the richest Czech, according to an annual rich list published by Forbes on Thursday. The market value of his assets is estimated at 310 billion US dollars.

Second on the list is the Czech Prime Minister and ANO party leader Andrej Babiš, whose property is estimated at 75 billion crowns. Karel Komárek, owner of the KKCG financial group, placed third with assets worth 67 billion.

There are 11 newcomers among the country’s 80 richest Czechs and their overall wealth amounts to over 1.1 trillion crowns.