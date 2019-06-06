Forbes: Commissioner Věra Jourová most influential woman in Czech Republic

EU Commissioner Věra Jourová is the most influential woman in the Czech Republic, followed by Prague High State Attorney Lenka Bradáčová and Finance Minister Alena Schillerová, according to the Czech edition of Forbes magazine. Commissioner Věra Jourová tops the list for the first time this year, replacing Lenka Bradáčová who held the top spot for six years in succession.

Věra Jourová has served as EU commissioner since 2014. According to the head of the Czech edition of Forbes, Petr Šimůnek, she is now considered one of the most influential female politicians in Brussels.