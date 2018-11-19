Footballers preparing for key clash with Slovakia

The Czech national soccer team are preparing to face Slovakia in an important game in Prague on Monday night. The hosts need to secure at least one point from the tie to remain in their group in the second tier of the Nations League competition If the Czechs lose the derby with their former federal partners they will be relegated to League C.

Adding spice to the encounter will be the fact that the Slovaks have a new Czech coach, Pavel Hapel. For his part, the hosts’ manager, Jaroslav Šilhavý, led the Czechs to victory over Slovakia in his first game in charge last month.

Ukraine have already come first in the three-team group. The Nations League is taking place for the first time.