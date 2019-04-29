Footballer Josef Šural dies following crash in Turkey

Czech football player Josef Šural has died following a minibus crash in Turkey. The 28-year-old was returning from a game with his club Alanyaspor on Sunday when the accident occurred. He was taken to hospital along with six teammates and later died of his injuries.
The forward, who was 28, made 20 appearances for the Czech national team and played for Brno, Liberec and Sparta Prague.
