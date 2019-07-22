Football U-19s: Czechs lose to Ireland, miss chance at Euro semi-final

The Czech Republic’s Under-19s football squad lost to Ireland in their final group game on Sunday evening in Yerevan, Armenia by a score of 1:2.

Ireland scored first. While the Czechs would equalise with 10 minutes to go, thanks to a clever back-heel by Dynamo Dresden forward Vasil Kušej, Ireland would retake the lead thanks to Celtic’s Barry Coffey.

Like Ireland, the Czech Republic went into the match with a loss to France, the favourites, but a goal-free draw with Norway condemned them to last place in Group B.

Sunday’s result and France’s win over Norway ensured Ireland would finish second in the group. Ireland next face Portugal while France takes on Spain.

The Czech Republic’s best showing at the under-19 European Championship’s came in 2011 where they finished as runners-up.