Football: Sparta Prague replace coach Václav Jílek

Football club Sparta Prague announced on Tuesday morning that they have sacked coach Václav Jílek. He has been replaced by Václav Kotal, who previously led the club’s reserve team.

Jílek, 43, was less than nine months into a three-year contract with Sparta, historically the most successful in the country. His sacking came three days after the team suffered a defeat (0-2) at home against Slovan Liberec.

Sparta are currently in fifth place, and trailing 21 points behind league leader, Slavia Prague, their biggest rival. They have not won a title since taking the double championship in 2014.