Football: First League champs Slavia beat Baník 2-0 to take Czech Cup

Football club Slavia Prague took home the Czech Cup on Wednesday evening, beating Baník Ostrava by a score of 2-0. It marks the first double for the red-and-whites, this year’s First League champions, in 77 years.

Slavia midfielders Tomáš Souček and Lukáš Masopust scored in the 37th and 77th minutes – a symbolic time not lost on fans.

Had Baník Ostrava won the competition, the Moravian-Silesian club would have qualified for the preliminary round of next season’s Europa League.

Slavia had won the Czech Cup four times before (in 1997, 1999, 2002 and 2018). Baník have won it only once (in 2005).