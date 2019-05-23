Football: First League champs Slavia beat Baník 2-0 to take Czech Cup

Football club Slavia Prague took home the Czech Cup on Wednesday evening, beating Baník Ostrava by a score of 2-0. It marks the first double for the red-and-whites, this year’s First League champions, in 77 years.
Slavia midfielders Tomáš Souček and Lukáš Masopust scored in the 37th and 77th minutes – a symbolic time not lost on fans.
Had Baník Ostrava won the competition, the Moravian-Silesian club would have qualified for the preliminary round of next season’s Europa League.
Slavia had won the Czech Cup four times before (in 1997, 1999, 2002 and 2018). Baník have won it only once (in 2005).
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
From underground bunkers to “Fire Mountain”: how Prague’s poorest have lived over the centuries
Czech hiking trails mark 130 years
Rainbow Map of Europe shows relative position of sexual minorities worsening in Czechia