Football: Czechs win friendly over Poland

The Czech national football team beat Poland 1-0 in a friendly match in Gdansk on Thursday. The only goal was scored by Jakub Jankto in the 52nd minute. The Czechs, who are playing under the newly appointed coach Jaroslav Šilhavý, will take on Slovakia in the Nations League on Monday.
