Football: Czechs lose 2:3 to Northern Ireland in friendly

The Czech national football team lost 2:3 to Northern Ireland in Monday’s international friendly played in Prague. Coach Jaroslav Šilhavý chose a very different squad to that which beat England 2:1 last week and the team’s defence had significant trouble holding the Irish back in the first half of the game.

Northern Ireland was already leading 3-0 when the players entered the dressing room. The Czechs went on to score two goals in the second half. Substitute Vladimír Darida netted the Czechs’ first goal of the game in the 67th minute, while midfielder Alex Král scored the second just one minute later. An extra-time strike would have made it 3-3, but the Czech goal was disallowed due to a foul committed by the attacking team.

The team will play two more European Championship qualifiers in November, against Kosovo and Bulgaria.