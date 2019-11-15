Football: Czechs beat Kosovo to secure spot in Euro 2020

The Czech national football squad secured a spot in the 2020 European Championship by coming from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 on Thursday in Pilsen.

Kosovo was leading 1:0 in the 50th minute, but the Czech team fought back, with Alex Král levelling the score and providing the assist for Ondřej Čelůstka’s winning goal eight minutes later. The Czechs, who will take on Bulgaria on Sunday, have 15 points and will finish second in their group behind England.