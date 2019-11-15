Football: Czechs beat Kosovo to secure spot in Euro 2020

The Czech national football squad secured a spot in the 2020 European Championship by coming from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 on Thursday in Pilsen.
Kosovo was leading 1:0 in the 50th minute, but the Czech team fought back, with Alex Král levelling the score and providing the assist for Ondřej Čelůstka’s winning goal eight minutes later. The Czechs, who will take on Bulgaria on Sunday, have 15 points and will finish second in their group behind England.
Forgotten Czech net bag makes a comeback
Iconic Czech brands that survived competition from the West after the fall of communism
Czechs and Germans in 1930s Czechoslovakia: a complex picture
Škoda unveils 4th-generation Octavia ahead of model’s 60th anniversary
Unions: Strike Wednesday will hit most Czech schools