Football chief: Postponement of Euro boosts chances of completing league

The head of the Czech League Football Association, Dušan Svoboda, says he welcomes the decision to postpone the next European Football Championship. Mr. Svoboda said the move meant more maneuvering space to conclude the current domestic league season, which has been suspended. He said it was a signal that the competition could be concluded on the pitch, not around a table.

Football’s governing body in Europe, UEFA, has delayed the competition, which had been due to take place this summer in several European countries, until 2021.