Football and ice hockey leagues take differing approaches to gatherings ban

Matches in the next two rounds of the Czech football league will take place behind closed doors in connection with efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Those rounds will be followed by a break for international games and at that point the League Football Association will decide on how to proceed further. The head of the association, Dušan Svoboda, said this was the least worst alternative at the present time.

By contrast the organisers of the Czech ice hockey league have put the competition on hold until March 29 as they say some clubs are unable to meet the condition of having no more than 100 persons in attendance at games. If it is not possible to resume the league on March 30 then the current season of the Extraliga will end prematurely, they said.

Wednesday’s decisions followed a government ban announced the previous day on public gatherings of 100 or more people.