Food Banks launch free cooking lessons for clients

The Czech Republic’s Food Banks organisation has opened its first kitchen and begun offering cooking lessons, Czech Television reported. The charity says that many impoverished people don’t eat healthily and don’t know how to handle the foodstuffs it provides to them.

On Tuesday professional chefs provided instruction at the Food Banks’ first cooking course. It plans to offer free lessons to single parents, seniors and the unemployed once a month.

Last year the organisation redistributed foods at a value of CZK 225 million. A law introduced in January requires large outlets to provide all their waste foodstuffs to the Food Banks.