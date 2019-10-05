Flyers beat Blackhawks in Prague NHL curtain-raiser

Philadelphia Flyers beat Chicago Blackhawks 4:3 in a NHL Global Series ice hockey game at Prague’s O2 arena on Friday evening. Czech Jakub Voráček turned out for Philadelphia while David Kämpf and Dominik Kubalík appeared in the colours of Chicago, with the latter making his NHL debut. Almost 17,500 fans attended the match, which kicked off the regular NHL season.
