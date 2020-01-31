Broadcast Archive

Flu epidemic in Prague

Daniela Lazarová
31-01-2020
The spread of the flu virus has reached an epidemic in Prague, the Czech Hygiene Office reported on Friday. The past week has seen an increase of 22 percent in patients diagnosed with the flu. Six other regions have crossed the threshold of an epidemic as well with 1,500 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants. Twelve people have already died of flu complications. Many hospitals have closed their doors to visitors.

 
 
