Floorball: Czechs beat Dutch to qualify for 2020 World Cup in Helsinki

Brian Kenety
01-02-2020
The Czech men’s floorball team has secured a spot in this year's World Cup in Helsinki.

Following a 7-1 win over the Netherlands at qualification tournament in Latvia on Friday evening, the Czechs are in first place in Group E.

The World Cup hosted by Helsinki runs from 4–12 December 2020. The Finnish team are the reigning champions, having defended their gold medal in Prague in 2018.

 
 
 
 
 
