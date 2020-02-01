Floorball: Czechs beat Dutch to qualify for 2020 World Cup in Helsinki

The Czech men’s floorball team has secured a spot in this year's World Cup in Helsinki.
Following a 7-1 win over the Netherlands at qualification tournament in Latvia on Friday evening, the Czechs are in first place in Group E.
The World Cup hosted by Helsinki runs from 4–12 December 2020. The Finnish team are the reigning champions, having defended their gold medal in Prague in 2018.
Czech IT specialists organize “hackathon” to give government online motorway vignette sales system for free
Three people in Czechia under observation for coronavirus
Czechs stocking up on facemasks and basic pharmaceuticals, but no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic yet
Czech company develops “revolutionary” facemask that could help limit spread of coronavirus
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps