Five people injured in separate Prague shootings

Brian Kenety
09-03-2019
Separate shootings in Prague late Friday night left five people injured, with one in critical condition, a police spokesman said. Both incidents occurred after 11:00 p.m. in Prague 10.

In the more serious incident, a patient at the University Hospital in Vinohrady shot two other patients with a handgun.

In the other incident, a drunken man shot three people with a shotgun on Rostovská Street in Vršovice. He also had a handgun on him when taken into custody, police said.

 
 
 
 
